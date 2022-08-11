    বাংলা

    FM: Swiss ambassador lied about info on Bangladeshis’ bank accounts

    Momen says BB governor and finance secretary refuted her claims

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 August 2022, 03:17 PM
    Updated : 11 August 2022, 03:17 PM

    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said Switzerland Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard’s claims that the government did not ask for any specific information on the Swiss bank accounts of its citizens is untrue.

    On Thursday, Momen said: “She’s lied.”

    Earlier in the day, the High Court ordered the government to explain why it had not sought information on funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks.

    Momen said he spoke to Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin about seeking information.

    “They said we had asked [for information] earlier, but they did not respond. I asked them to tell this to the public. No one should get away with such lies.”

    Asked whether the Swiss Embassy will be contacted over the matter, he said: “Let the governor or the finance ministry issue a statement first, then we’ll tell them.”

    Speaking at an event organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh on Wednesday, Ambassador Chuard said Switzerland had provided the government with all available information on “how to reach an agreement on these matters.”

    “But no request has been submitted regarding particular funds,” she added.

    Asked whether the government had sought any information on money laundering, Chuard added that no request had been made ‘about specific funding’.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh announces staggered holidays for industrial hubs to ease power crunch
    Staggered holidays for industrial hubs
    The new move aims to reduce the frequency and length of power cuts amid a lingering energy crisis
    Cabinet asks energy ministry, BPC to justify fuel oil price hike again
    Ministry, BPC asked to justify fuel price hike again
    Cabinet asks for more clarification as the ministry and BPC faces allegation that their accounts are not transparent
    HC orders govt to explain why it hasn't sought info on Swiss bank deposits
    Why hasn't govt sought info on Swiss bank deposits? HC asks
    The government and the Anti-Corruption Commission have been ordered to respond by Sunday
    Bangladesh opens COVID vaccination for kids aged 5-11
    First COVID shots for kids aged 5-11
    The special paediatric Pfizer vaccine will be expanded nationwide on Aug 25.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher