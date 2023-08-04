An Indian parliamentary panel wants speedy Teesta settlement. Should it reignite Bangladesh's hopes?

The Teesta river water-sharing agreement has been a long time coming for Bangladesh and India but after more than a decade of false starts, an Indian parliamentary committee may have put the wind in its sails by recommending a quick settlement of the issue.

Back in 2011, everything was set for a deal between the two close neighbours for sharing the water during the then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s Dhaka visit. Only to fall through at the last moment.

The political leadership has exchanged state visits on several occasions and bureaucrats discussed the issue numerous times since, but there has been no headway.

Analysts see the move as a positive sign in reaching a consensus, but still, West Bengal state government’s opposition stands in the way of the deal getting signed.

The Committee on External Affairs submitted a report titled “India’s Neighbourhood First Policy” in a Lok Sabha session on Jul 25.

All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is also part of the committee led by PP Chaudhary, MP of the ruling BJP.

In 2011, the deal neared finalisation but was suspended due to opposition from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, president of Trinamool Congress.

Bangladesh needs the water of Teesta for irrigation in the northern region in the dry season.

Mamata argues that West Bengal cannot share the water of the common river because the state also needs irrigation.

“The parliamentary committee gave a report and we will discuss this in the next bilateral meeting,” said Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

Mentioning that a Trinamool representative is on the committee, he welcomed its move.

The report said: “The committee are aware of the long outstanding issue between India and Bangladesh on sharing of Teesta River water and desire that this important issue be worked out at the earliest for improved bilateral relations with Bangladesh.

“The committee also urge the Ministry to initiate meaningful dialogues with Bangladesh on a regular basis to arrive at a consensus in the matter and the progress/outcome may be informed to the committee.”

The latest development comes at a time when political tension is brewing in Bangladesh with the 12th general election approaching.

India is also gearing up for 2024 Lok Sabha elections as parties move to form alliances.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has been invited to the G20 New Delhi Summit as a guest country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the summit for developing economies.