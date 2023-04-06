2 dead, 13 policemen injured in Sylhet road crash

At least two men have died and 13 policemen have been injured in a road accident involving a truck, police pick-up van, and a motorcycle in Sylhet’s Goainghat.

The accident occurred at Mitrimahal in Goainghat on the Sylhet-Companiganj highway at 10 pm on Wednesday, said Inspector Shyamol Banik of the Sylhet police.

The dead were identified as motorcycle passengers Pulok Roy, 30, and Bikram, 30, from Sylhet’s South Surma and Chalibandar.