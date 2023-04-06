2 dead, 13 policemen injured in Sylhet road crash

At least two men have died and 13 policemen have been injured in a road accident involving a truck, police pick-up van, and a motorcycle in Sylhet’s Goainghat.
The accident occurred at Mitrimahal in Goainghat on the Sylhet-Companiganj highway at 10 pm on Wednesday, said Inspector Shyamol Banik of the Sylhet police.
The dead were identified as motorcycle passengers Pulok Roy, 30, and Bikram, 30, from Sylhet’s South Surma and Chalibandar.
Another motorcycle passenger Faisal, 30, was injured in the accident.
The police pick-up van was running to Sylhet from Companiganj. As it reached the north end of Bridge No. 10 at Mitrimahal, a speeding truck without a number plate collided with it, said Inspector Shyamol. A motorcycle then hit the rear end of the truck.
Motorcyclist Pulok died at the scene, while 13 policemen and two other motorcycle passengers were injured.
The injured were admitted to the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital. Bikram died in hospital care around 12:30 am on Thursday.
Additional Police Superintendent Sheikh Muhammad Selim and other police higher-ups visited the scene, said Inspector Shyamol.
The driver fled with the truck following the accident. Police are taking the necessary legal action, he said.