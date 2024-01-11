    বাংলা

    BNP chief Khaleda Zia leaves Evercare Hospital after 5 months of treatment

    She left the hospital at 5 pm to return to her Gulshan home, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain

    bdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Jan 2024, 12:01 PM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2024, 12:01 PM

    After five consecutive months, BNP chief Khaleda Zia has left Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital.

    She departed from the hospital in Bashundhara around 5 pm on Thursday, headed for her home in Gulshan, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

    “Madam is headed home based on the decision of her medical board,” he said. “However, they will continue to provide treatment to her at home.”

    BNP Standing Committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, and Selima Rahman were at the BNP chairperson’s residence Firoza to greet her.

    On Aug 9, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital after falling seriously ill. A team of doctors led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder was formed to oversee her care.

    The 78-year-old former prime minister is suffering from a number of issues, including arthritis, heart disease, and issues related to her lungs, liver, kidneys, and diabetes.

