BNP chief Khaleda Zia leaves Evercare Hospital after 5 months of treatment

After five consecutive months, BNP chief Khaleda Zia has left Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital.

She departed from the hospital in Bashundhara around 5 pm on Thursday, headed for her home in Gulshan, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

“Madam is headed home based on the decision of her medical board,” he said. “However, they will continue to provide treatment to her at home.”

BNP Standing Committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, and Selima Rahman were at the BNP chairperson’s residence Firoza to greet her.