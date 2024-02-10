At least 4 killed in truck-Easybike collision in Khulna

Of the 12 injured in the crash, 5 are being treated at Dhaka Medical and 7 are receiving treatment at Mymensingh Medical
A head-on collision between a truck and a battery-run autorickshaw. locally known as an Easybike, has left at least four people dead and three others injured at Dumuria Upazila in Khulna.
The victims of the accident that occurred in the Khornia area on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway on Saturday afternoon were Easybike passengers, said Dumuria Police Station chief Sukanta Saha.
Two of them died on the spot and two others at hospital, he said.
Three others injured in the accident were admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital.
Three of the dead were identified as Sabbir Morol, 23, Biswajit Biswas, 30, and Nipa Dhali, 25.
Police impounded the truck and the Easybike, but the truck driver and his helper fled the scene.