At least 4 killed in truck-Easybike collision in Khulna

A head-on collision between a truck and a battery-run autorickshaw. locally known as an Easybike, has left at least four people dead and three others injured at Dumuria Upazila in Khulna.

The victims of the accident that occurred in the Khornia area on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway on Saturday afternoon were Easybike passengers, said Dumuria Police Station chief Sukanta Saha.

Two of them died on the spot and two others at hospital, he said.