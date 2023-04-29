Two shot in clashes between Jubo League and Chhatra League in Mymensingh

Md Azmun, 18, and Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 22, were shot, while Badol Miah, 40, was injured. Both victims with gunshot wounds were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but are out of danger, according to OC Akondo.

Chhatra League Ward-13 Convener Srabon and Banshbari Colony Jubo League activist Gopal got into a fight over a previous dispute on Thursday, the police officer said.

“Several local leaders, including councillors Delwar Hossain and Anisur Rahman, were trying to arbitrate the situation and settle the matter through a meeting at the Banshbari Colony intersection on Friday evening.”

“During the meeting, both Srabon and Gopal’s sides grew agitated, leading to gunfire and the detonation of improvised explosives. Azmun and Mahmudul Hasan Joy from Srabon’s group were shot and a man named Md Badol Miah from Gopal’s group was injured.”