    বাংলা

    Two shot in clashes between Jubo League and Chhatra League in Mymensingh

    The two wounded in the clash between the wings of the ruling party are out of danger, police say

    Mymensingh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 April 2023, 05:59 AM
    Updated : 29 April 2023, 05:59 AM

    An arbitration meeting between the Jubo League and the Chhatra League in the Mymensingh Metropolitan Area broke down amid gunfire and explosions of improvised explosives, injuring three. Two of the injured were shot.

    The incident occurred around 6:30 pm on Friday at the city’s Banshbari Colony intersection, said Shah Kalam Akondo, chief of the Kotwali Model Police Station.

    Md Azmun, 18, and Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 22, were shot, while Badol Miah, 40, was injured. Both victims with gunshot wounds were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but are out of danger, according to OC Akondo.

    Chhatra League Ward-13 Convener Srabon and Banshbari Colony Jubo League activist Gopal got into a fight over a previous dispute on Thursday, the police officer said.

    “Several local leaders, including councillors Delwar Hossain and Anisur Rahman, were trying to arbitrate the situation and settle the matter through a meeting at the Banshbari Colony intersection on Friday evening.”

    “During the meeting, both Srabon and Gopal’s sides grew agitated, leading to gunfire and the detonation of improvised explosives. Azmun and Mahmudul Hasan Joy from Srabon’s group were shot and a man named Md Badol Miah from Gopal’s group was injured.”

    Anisur Rahman, the councillor for Ward-12, said: “We sat down to try to resolve the dispute, but because some of the locals did not cooperate, it turned into a clash.”

    His version of events was echoed by Delwar Hossain. “We tried to ensure that there wouldn’t be any trouble in the area, but in the end, we weren’t able to do it.”

    Police have been deployed at the scene and are working to arrest the accused. Legal proceedings are also underway, OC Akondo said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rakib Hossain (L) and Abdullah Al Noman (R)
    Jubo League, BCL leaders killed in Lakshmipur
    Mahfuzur Rahman, the chairman of Bashikpur Union Parishad, blamed a former chairman of the union council for the attack
    &lt;div class=&quot;paragraphs&quot;&gt;&lt;p&gt;ফাইল ছবি&lt;/p&gt;&lt;/div&gt;
    No outsiders around SSC exam centres: DMP
    People will be prohibited from coming within 200 yards of exam centres while the tests are ongoing
    Housewife beaten to death over land dispute in Mymensingh
    Mymensingh housewife killed over land dispute
    Police arrested three women at the scene for interrogation
    Mitu murder case trial begins after 7 years
    Mitu murder case trial begins
    A Chattogram court started the trial with Mitu’s father, former police officer Mosharraf Hossain, testifying in the case

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury