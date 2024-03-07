Court orders seizure of assets from Evaly bosses Rassel, Shamima

A court has ordered the confiscation of assets belonging to Mohammad Rassel, founder of the e-commerce platform Evaly, and his wife Shamima Nasreen, its chairman, in a case involving charges of fraud and breach of trust.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Farha Dibah Chhanda issued the order on Thursday in response to a petition by the plaintiff.

"After the court issued arrest warrants for the accused on Feb 15, we requested a proclamation and property attachment order. The court has granted this request,” said Sakibul Islam, the lawyer representing the plaintiff.