Father’s vigil ends as son, burnt in Gazipur gas fire, becomes 15th victim to die

For 10 days, day labourer Abdur Rahim had been waiting at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for the recovery of his 22-year-old Nadim alias Naden, a victim of the cylinder gas fire in Gazipur’s Kaliakair,

Rahim’s vigil ended as Nadim, the father of a 2-year-old boy who was identified with a single name, died on Saturday night, taking the death toll from the incident to 15.

While the death toll rose steadily, as many as 12 other victims were still fighting for their lives at the institute.

Resident physician Partha Shankar Pal said Nadim had burns on 85 percent of his body surface.