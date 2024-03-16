19 victims of Gazipur gas fire in ‘critical condition’ at hospital

Doctors say that 19 of the 29 victims of a fire at Gazipur’s Kaliakoir admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute are in critical condition.

Initially, 32 were brought to the institute, said Md Tariqul Islam, resident physician at the burn institute, on Saturday. Two of them died and another was released.

Many of those in critical condition have burns on 50-90 percent of their bodies, Dr Tariqul said.

The blaze broke out on Wednesday evening in the Mouchak Telirchala area of the Upazila when a gas cylinder exploded.