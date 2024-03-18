Parents mourn 2 children as Gazipur gas fire death toll hits 11

Another child victim of the cylinder gas fire at Gazipur’s Kaliakair has succumbed to its injuries at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

This takes the death toll from the disaster to 11. Another 18 victims are fighting for their lives at the hospital.

Tawheed, 7, died around 6:45pm on Monday while receiving intensive care treatment, according to Professor Hossain Imam, an associate professor of the burn institute.

His younger sister, Tayeba, 4, died on Saturday evening. The loss of both their children has left their working parents devastated.