Watching cartoons led girl, 6, to play with fire and burn herself, mother says

The incident occurred at the home of the mother’s parents in the Harinal area of the city last Wednesday.

The girl, Rafia Muntaha, a play group pupil, was transferred to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in a critical condition on Saturday.

The institute’s resident surgeon Md Tarikul Islam said Rafia burnt 12 percent of her body surface.

“She is in a serious condition,” said the institute’s Assistant Director Hossain Imam.