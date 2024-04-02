Oil tanker fire: 4 hospitalised victims in critical condition

At least four of the seven victims of the Savar oil tanker fire admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery are in critical condition, the doctors said.
At least two of them had burns on 100 percent of their bodies, while one had burns on 45 percent and another 20 percent, said Md Tariqul Islam, resident physician of the institute.
Two people were killed and several others injured after a tanker carrying oil overturned and caught on fire in Savar's Hemayetpur on Tuesday.
One victim died on the spot and had yet to be identified. Md Nazrul Islam, 45, died while on the way to the burn institute. He had burns all over his body.
Currently hospitalised victims are Milon, 22, from Barishal's Bakerganj, Mim, 10, from Barguna, Al Amin, 35, Niranjan, 45, Sakib, 24, Helal, 21, and Rajshahi's Abdus Salam.
Sakib and Helal had burns on 100 percent of their bodies and are in a critical condition, said Dr Tariqul Islam. "One victim has burns on 45 percent of their body and another 20 percent burnt. Both of them are in a bad shape as well," he said.
He said another three victims did not have severe burns and could recover soon.
The fire quickly spread and engulfed two other trucks and a car on the Dhaka-Aricha highway early in the morning, according to Savar Fire Service Station Officer Nurul Islam.
The incident brought traffic on the highway to a halt for around two and a half hours.
NO ONE OUT OF DANGER
None of the Savar oil tanker fire victims were ‘out of danger’ said Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen.
”None of those burned in the fire are out of danger. In such cases, we can’t label any patient as out of danger until they are discharged and have reached home,” he said.