Oil tanker fire: 4 hospitalised victims in critical condition

At least four of the seven victims of the Savar oil tanker fire admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery are in critical condition, the doctors said.

At least two of them had burns on 100 percent of their bodies, while one had burns on 45 percent and another 20 percent, said Md Tariqul Islam, resident physician of the institute.

Two people were killed and several others injured after a tanker carrying oil overturned and caught on fire in Savar's Hemayetpur on Tuesday.

One victim died on the spot and had yet to be identified. Md Nazrul Islam, 45, died while on the way to the burn institute. He had burns all over his body.

Currently hospitalised victims are Milon, 22, from Barishal's Bakerganj, Mim, 10, from Barguna, Al Amin, 35, Niranjan, 45, Sakib, 24, Helal, 21, and Rajshahi's Abdus Salam.