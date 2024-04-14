    বাংলা

    Iran attack on Israel disrupts flight schedules for major Arab airlines

    Some flights were cancelled, while others were rerouted after Iran attacked Israel with drones and missiles

    Reuters
    Published : 14 April 2024, 08:32 AM
    Updated : 14 April 2024, 08:32 AM

    Major airlines across the Middle East announced the cancellation of some of their flights, while having to reroute others, after Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel through Saturday night into Sunday.

    Emirates Airlines cancelled some of its fights, while Etihad Airways cancelled services to Tel Aviv and Amman on Sunday.

    "Some of our flights have been affected by the temporary closure of a number of airspaces in the region," a statement from the United Arab Emirate's Fly Dubai was quoted on state news agency WAM as saying.

    The attack spurred similar announcements from Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait following several Arab countries announcing the temporary closure of their airspaces.

    Israeli airlines, meanwhile, said operations were returning to normal on Sunday after Israel reopened its airspace as of 7:30am. (0430 GMT).

