Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order

Air India will on Friday seal half of an order worth billions of dollars for some 495 jets with Boeing and engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International, two industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with much larger rivals.

After months of closely-guarded, tough negotiations, Air India is set to place an order for 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes as well as some 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X on a day marking one year since Tata Group took control of the former state-run carrier, the sources told Reuters.

The second half of the order, which industry sources have told Reuters includes around 235 Airbus single-aisle jets and about 40 Airbus A350 widebody aircraft, is expected to be formally wrapped up over the coming days.

Senior Boeing, GE and CFM officials are expected in India to mark the deal on Friday.

Despite earlier expectations of a single coordinated announcement, it remains unclear when either deal may be publicly disclosed especially with the Aero India air show looming in February when deals like this are usually revealed.

Manufacturers Boeing and Airbus, as well as CFM's joint venture partners GE and Safran declined comment. Air India did not respond to a request for comment.