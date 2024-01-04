Fast beats, catchy tunes jazz up the election campaign trail in Bangladesh

Speaking to reporters, Delwar outlined his aim of swaying people's votes in favour of Kamal through the song.

During the BNP government's tenure in 2006, Delwar recounted being a victim of a police attack after singing a song about Bangabandhu.

"On Jan 14 of that year, there was a meeting of the Awami League near Sonargaon Hotel. I sang Bangabandhu's song, for which the police pulled me by the hair and beat me with a baton."

"My only crime was singing Bangabandhu's song."

Like Khan, other political candidates are also amping up their election campaigns this year by using music as a mode of outreach to garner votes.

AN HOUR IS ALL IT TAKES

As the electoral fervour ramps up, recording studios focus their efforts on dishing out new renditions of viral songs for political campaigns.

Music studios promote their songs on social media to give the masses a taste of the latest tracks hitting the campaign trail.

Shafiq Adnan, manager of a recording studio called Kamal Media, said, "It takes us four to five days to create a composition using a popular tune."

"Once the tune is crafted, we can turn it into a complete song within an hour after adding the lyrics."

His studio also offers various election song packages, allowing candidates to choose melodies that resonate with their campaigns.

Regarding the cost of producing melodies, he said it depends on multiple factors."If the song is intended only for speakers, the cost is different."

During the 2018 elections, Adnan lent his voice to over 700 songs for election candidates.

Comparing this year's work with the previous polls, he said, "This time, I have sung seven or eight songs for the eagle or truck symbol [favoured by independent candidates]. The rest were reserved for the boat."

COPYRIGHT CONUNDRUM

The issue of copyright laws in the creation of new renditions for electoral campaigns is a complex one. The majority of music studios do not seek permission from the original composer when remaking a popular song.

According to Adnan, most of the songs created for electoral campaigns are inspired by popular tunes of acclaimed musicians like Momotaz, Subir Nandi, Ayub Bachchu and Baby Naznin.

"We have made several songs using the tune of Awami League's special 'Jitbe Ebar Nouka'," said Adnan.

"We have also made new tracks from famous Bengali songs like 'Khela Hobe', 'Ammajaan', and 'Morar Kokile'," he added.

Addressing copyright laws, Adnan remarked that he generally uses copyright-free music to compose songs for the elections.

"YouTube does not take down videos if new instruments are added to the original composition," he said.

According to Saim Rana, a music teacher at Dhaka University, the appeal of these melodies usually dies down after the election as they are tailored for the polling season.