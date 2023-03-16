    বাংলা

    Singapore to work with Indonesia, ASEAN, UN to push Myanmar peace plan: PM

    The Singapore Prime Minister said the leaders regretted the lack of progress on a peace plan led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Myanmar

    Reuters
    Published : 16 March 2023, 06:00 AM
    Updated : 16 March 2023, 06:00 AM

    Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday the city-state would work with Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries, as well as partners like the United Nations, to push Myanmar's military rulers to implement a stalled peace plan.

    He was speaking after meeting visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

    Lee said the leaders regretted the lack of progress on a peace plan led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Myanmar, which has been gripped by violence and unrest since a coup in February 2021 that upended a decade of democratic reforms.

    "Singapore will continue working with Indonesia and ASEAN members, plus ASEAN's partners like the UN, to push for the full implementation of the five-point consensus," he said, referring to the peace plan that Myanmar's top general agreed to with ASEAN.

    Indonesia currently chairs the 10-member ASEAN bloc.

    In addition, Singapore and Indonesia would work together on developing renewable energy, their leaders announced.

    The agreement was among several memorandums of understanding signed by the two countries, including Singapore sharing knowledge that could support the development of Indonesia's new capital Nusantara.

    RELATED STORIES
    Myanmar's Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin arrives to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York, Oct 2, 2015.
    Thailand hosts Myanmar junta figures in talks
    No concrete results were reported from the discussions, which Thai foreign ministry said focused on humanitarian assistance and finding ways to implement an ASEAN peace plan
    Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi speaks during a news conference following the 32nd ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb 3, 2023. REUTERS
    Indonesia to intensify talks on code for S China Sea
    The ASEAN chair is preparing to host a round of negotiations on the code of conduct this year, the first taking place in March
    Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Rizal Park, in Manila, Philippines, March 2, 2023.
    ASEAN must be tougher in bid to resolve Myanmar crisis: Malaysia's Anwar
    Malaysia's Anwar says ASEAN must be tougher in bid to resolve Myanmar crisis
    ASEAN leaders pose for a group picture as they meet with representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) during the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia Nov 10, 2022.
    ASEAN calls for timeline on Myanmar peace
    The junta has previously blamed its lack of progress on the pandemic and obstruction from armed resistance movements

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher