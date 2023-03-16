Singapore to work with Indonesia, ASEAN, UN to push Myanmar peace plan: PM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday the city-state would work with Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries, as well as partners like the United Nations, to push Myanmar's military rulers to implement a stalled peace plan.

He was speaking after meeting visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Lee said the leaders regretted the lack of progress on a peace plan led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Myanmar, which has been gripped by violence and unrest since a coup in February 2021 that upended a decade of democratic reforms.