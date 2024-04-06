    বাংলা

    India will enter Pakistan to kill terrorists who run away there, defence minister says

    The remarks come a day after Guardian newspaper published a report stating the Indian government had killed about 20 people in Pakistan since 2020

    Reuters
    Published : 5 April 2024, 09:08 PM
    Updated : 5 April 2024, 09:08 PM

    India will enter Pakistan to kill anyone who escapes over the border after trying to carry out terrorist activities in the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told broadcaster CNN News18 on Friday.

    The minister's comments come a day after Britain's Guardian newspaper published a report stating the Indian government had killed about 20 people in Pakistan since 2020 as part of a broader plan to eliminate terrorists residing on foreign soil.

    India's foreign ministry did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the report, while Pakistan's foreign ministry refused to comment. Pakistan denies harbouring militants.

    "If they run away to Pakistan, we will enter Pakistan to kill them," Singh told the channel in response to a question about the report.

    "India always wants to maintain good relations with its neighbouring countries ... But if anyone shows India the angry eyes again and again, comes to India and tries to promote terrorist activities, we will not spare them," Singh said.

    Relations between the countries have worsened since a 2019 suicide bombing of an Indian military convoy in Kashmir was traced to Pakistan-based militants, leading New Delhi to carry out an airstrike on what it said was a militant base in Pakistan.

    Pakistan said earlier this year it had credible evidence linking Indian agents to the killing of two of its citizens on its soil.

    India said it was "false and malicious" propaganda.

    The report in the Guardian comes months after Canada and the US accused India of killing or attempting to kill people in those countries.

    Canada said in September that it was pursuing "credible allegations" linking India to the death of a Sikh separatist leader shot dead in June - claims that India said were "absurd and motivated".

    A top Canadian official said in January that India was cooperating in the matter and bilateral ties were improving.

    US similarly said in November that it had thwarted an Indian plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader and announced charges against a person it said had worked with India to orchestrate the attempted murder.

    Modi has said India will investigate any information it receives on the matter.

