India will enter Pakistan to kill terrorists who run away there, defence minister says

India will enter Pakistan to kill anyone who escapes over the border after trying to carry out terrorist activities in the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told broadcaster CNN News18 on Friday.

The minister's comments come a day after Britain's Guardian newspaper published a report stating the Indian government had killed about 20 people in Pakistan since 2020 as part of a broader plan to eliminate terrorists residing on foreign soil.

India's foreign ministry did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the report, while Pakistan's foreign ministry refused to comment. Pakistan denies harbouring militants.

"If they run away to Pakistan, we will enter Pakistan to kill them," Singh told the channel in response to a question about the report.

"India always wants to maintain good relations with its neighbouring countries ... But if anyone shows India the angry eyes again and again, comes to India and tries to promote terrorist activities, we will not spare them," Singh said.

Relations between the countries have worsened since a 2019 suicide bombing of an Indian military convoy in Kashmir was traced to Pakistan-based militants, leading New Delhi to carry out an airstrike on what it said was a militant base in Pakistan.