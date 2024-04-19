Myanmar army, BGP personnel will be repatriated Monday: FM

"So far, a total of 285 individuals have taken shelter in our country. We are currently negotiating with them for their return. We have granted clearance for Myanmar to take them back by ship on April 22."

"However, whether they can be transported on April 22 depends on the sea and overall situation there. Myanmar has agreed to their repatriation, and they will be returned via waterways, " Hasan added.

He added that 150 Bangladeshi citizens stranded in Myanmar will return onboard ships arranged for the repatriation.