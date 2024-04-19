    বাংলা

    Myanmar army, BGP personnel will be repatriated Monday: FM

    Hasan Mahmud says 150 Bangladeshi citizens stranded in Myanmar will return by ship

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 April 2024, 02:27 PM
    Updated : 19 April 2024, 02:27 PM

    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said the government has finalised plans for the second phase of repatriation of Myanmar's Border Guard Police and army personnel who fled the conflict between junta forces and armed insurgents.

    "Many members of the BGP and the army have sought refuge in Bangladesh, including some who arrived this morning," he told reporters at the foreign ministry on Friday.

    "So far, a total of 285 individuals have taken shelter in our country. We are currently negotiating with them for their return. We have granted clearance for Myanmar to take them back by ship on April 22."

    "However, whether they can be transported on April 22 depends on the sea and overall situation there. Myanmar has agreed to their repatriation, and they will be returned via waterways, " Hasan added.

    He added that 150 Bangladeshi citizens stranded in Myanmar will return onboard ships arranged for the repatriation.

    On Feb 15, the government repatriated a total of 330 individuals, including members of Myanmar's border guards and armed forces, who had fled the conflict in Rakhine State.

    The group included 302 BGP personnel, four of their family members, two army men, 18 immigration officials and four civilians.

