Bangladesh Army chief leaves for Russia, Croatia on state visit

Chief of Armed Forces Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman has left Dhaka for an official visit to Russia and Croatia.

He departed for Russia on Sunday morning, the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Following his visit there, the army chief will travel to Croatia on Apr 10, according to the statement.

"During the trip, the army chief will hold courtesy meetings with high-ups in both the military and the civil administrations, and exchange views on strengthening bilateral cooperation.”

Gen Waker is also likely to visit some military installations and arms manufacturing facilities.

He will return home on Apr 12, according to the ISPR.