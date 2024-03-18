Famine looms in Gaza - how will the world know it has arrived?

Famine is looming by May in the Gaza Strip, a UN-backed report forecast on Monday, without an end to fighting that has decimated the Palestinian territory and cut off supplies.

WHAT IS FAMINE AND WHO DECLARES ONE?

Famine is assessed by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), an initiative of more than a dozen UN agencies, regional bodies and aid groups.

On Monday the IPC said that across the whole of the Gaza Strip the number of people facing "catastrophic hunger" has risen to 1.1 million, about half the population of the besieged coastal enclave.

That is nearly double the figure deemed at risk of catastrophic hunger in the previous IPC report in December, when there was already record hunger.

"Famine is now projected and imminent in the North Gaza and Gaza Governorates and is expected to become manifest during the projection period from mid-March 2024 to May 2024," it said.