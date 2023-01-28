    বাংলা

    In Beijing's backyard, US demonstrates its military might

    US presence in the South China Sea, a conduit for about $3.4 trillion of annual trade, has been welcomed by allies like Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Australia

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Jan 2023, 07:43 AM
    Updated : 28 Jan 2023, 07:43 AM

    Over a few hours under grey skies, dozens of combat planes and helicopters roar on and off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Nimitz, in a demonstration of US military power in some of the world's most hotly contested waters.

    MH-60 Seahawk helicopters and F/A-18 Hornet jets bearing pilot call signs like "Fozzie Bear", "Pig Sweat" and "Bongoo" emit deafening screams as they land in the drizzle on the Nimitz, which is leading a carrier strike group that entered the South China Sea two weeks ago.

    The group's commander, Rear Admiral Christopher Sweeney, said the tour was part of a US commitment to uphold freedom of passage in the waters and airspace of a region vital to global trade.

    "We are going to sail, fly and operate wherever international norms and rules allow. We're going to do that safely and we're going to be resolute about that," Sweeney said on Friday.

    "It's really just about sailing and operating obviously with our allies and partners in the area and assuring them of free and open commerce and trade in the Indo-Pacific."

    A US presence in the South China Sea, a conduit for about $3.4 trillion of annual trade, has been welcomed by allies like Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Australia, but it continues to rile rival China, which sees the exercises as provocations in its backyard.

    China claims historic jurisdiction over almost the entire South China Sea, which includes the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines.

    Beijing has been conducting regular exercises too and maintains a large presence of coast guard and fishing vessels far off its mainland - a source of frequent tension with its neighbours.

    The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group 11 includes the guided-missile cruiser Bunker Hill and the guided-missile destroyers Decatur, Wayne E Meyer and Chung-Hoon. The Chung-Hoon on Jan 5 sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, irking China.

    That came two weeks after a Chinese navy J-11 fighter jet caused alarm when it came within 10 feet (3 metres) of a US Air Force plane over the South China Sea.

    Sweeney said it was crucial for international rules to be followed and said the US presence in the South China Sea demonstrated its commitment to its regional allies.

    "We've operated in the same body of water as the Chinese or the Singaporean navy or the Filipino navy since we've arrived and it's all been safe and professional," he said.

    "We're going to sail, fly and operate wherever international waters allow us to, so we're not going anywhere."

    RELATED STORIES
    A group participates in a virtual guided tour of the former Nazi German concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau and Polish Jewry before the Holocaust by using Virtual Reality headsets as part of an initiative named Triumph of the Spirit, that was developed by ultra-Orthodox women, in Jerusalem, Jan 16, 2023.
    Virtual reality brings Holocaust history to future generations
    Viewers find themselves in the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in the film 'Triumph of the Spirit', seen through a virtual reality headset
    The Polish tank PT-91, a newer model of the Soviet tank T-72, drives through water at the military base in Bedrusko near Poznan, western Poland, Jul 9, 2013.
    Top US official to warn Mideast countries over sanctions evasion
    Brian Nelson on a trip to the Middle East will warn countries and businesses that they could lose US market access if they do business with entities subject to US curbs
    Hi1710 BMC management chip is seen on a Kunpeng 920 chipset designed by Huawei's Hisilicon subsidiary is on display at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China May 29, 2019. Picture taken May 29, 2019.
    US secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit
    Getting the Netherlands and Japan to impose tighter export controls on China would be a major diplomatic win for President Joe Biden's administration
    US Attorney General Merrick Garland announces charges against three members of an Eastern European criminal organization with ties to Iran's government with conspiring to assassinate a journalist and activist who is a US citizen, during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, US, January 27, 2023.
    US charges 3 in Iran-backed effort to assassinate journo
    In July, the men had planned to get journalist Alinejad out of her house by asking her for flowers from her garden, and then gun her down

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher