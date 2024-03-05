China coast guard's 'dangerous manoeuvres' caused South China Sea collision, Philippines says

The Philippines on Tuesday accused China's coast guard of carrying out "dangerous manoeuvres" that led to a collision between its coast guard ship and a Chinese vessel during a resupply mission for Philippine troops in the South China Sea.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Jay Tarriela said on social media platform X the PCG vessel sustained minor structural damage.

"Their reckless and illegal actions led to a collision," Tarriela said in the social media post that was accompanied by video clips showing the moment the ships scraped each other's bows.

The PCG vessel was one of two coast guard ships assisting a mission to transport provisions for a handful of Filipino troops stationed at a warship that Manila grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 to reinforce sovereignty claims.