    বাংলা

    China coast guard's 'dangerous manoeuvres' caused South China Sea collision, Philippines says

    The Philippines accused China's coast guard of carrying out "dangerous manoeuvres" that led to a collision between its coast guard ship and a Chinese vessel

    Reuters
    Published : 5 March 2024, 07:54 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2024, 07:54 AM

    The Philippines on Tuesday accused China's coast guard of carrying out "dangerous manoeuvres" that led to a collision between its coast guard ship and a Chinese vessel during a resupply mission for Philippine troops in the South China Sea.

    Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Jay Tarriela said on social media platform X the PCG vessel sustained minor structural damage.

    "Their reckless and illegal actions led to a collision," Tarriela said in the social media post that was accompanied by video clips showing the moment the ships scraped each other's bows.

    The PCG vessel was one of two coast guard ships assisting a mission to transport provisions for a handful of Filipino troops stationed at a warship that Manila grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 to reinforce sovereignty claims.

    • Manila accuses China ships of conducting 'dangerous manoeuvres'

    • China says Philippine vessels illegally intruded

    • Resupply mission for Filipino troops in South China Sea underway

    But China's coast guard said the Philippine vessels illegally intruded into waters adjacent to the shoal, which China calls Renai Reef, so it had to take control measures.

    China claims almost the entire South China Sea, which includes the Second Thomas Shoal, and has deployed vessels to patrol there, including what Manila refers to as "Chinese maritime militia", which were also present while the resupply mission was underway.

    Tuesday's incident was the latest in a series of maritime run-ins between the Philippines and China, which have been locked in a territorial dispute in the South China Sea despite a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration which found that China's claims had no legal basis. Beijing rejects that ruling.

    While saying that the Philippines will cooperate in talks with China, its president Ferdinand Marcos Jr said at a forum in Australia on Monday, his country will push back when its sovereignty and maritime rights are ignored.

    In a departure from his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte's pro-China stance, Marcos has accused Beijing of aggression in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, including the use of water cannon, "military-grade" lasers and collision tactics to drive away Philippine vessels.

    The China Coast Guard issued a brief statement on the latest incident between the countries along with other past coast guard actions, including a link to what it called the "illegal invasion of Scarborough Shoal" on Feb 23.

    In that incident it said a China Coast Guard ship took necessary measures to drive a Philippine vessel away in accordance with the law.

    RELATED STORIES
    Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023.
    Houthis say ship attacked in Gulf of Aden may sink
    Despite Western attacks on them in Yemen, the Houthis have vowed to continue targeting ships linked to Israel until attacks on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip stop
    A cargo ship boat model is seen in front of "Red Sea" and "Houthi attacks" words in this illustration taken January 9, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Yemen's Houthis target cargo ship in Red Sea
    The bulker was reportedly hit and suffered damage to its starboard
    Bangladesh preparing to send fleeing Myanmar security forces home via sea route
    Bangladesh to send fleeing Myanmar soldiers home via sea route
    A foreign ministry spokesman said they will be sent to Myanmar from Cox’s Bazar
    Coast Guard remains alert over ongoing tension in Myanmar, says newly-appointed DG
    Coast Guard remains alert over tension in Myanmar: DG
    The security force does not want to allow any more Rohingya infiltration per PM’s order, Coast Guard’s newly-appointed DG says

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?