Western armed forces face recruitment crisis as threats mount

Providing they are willing, their photograph is then shared with the world on social media while Captain Chris "Chowdah" Hill praises his young "warriors", many barely out of their teens and performing unglamorous, time-consuming tasks fixing machinery and planes.

“If I'm going to create morale, I need to make sure that everyone feels loved and valued," Hill told the US forces newspaper Stars and Stripes. "I need to make sure everybody has a mission of purpose."

On Nov. 4, less than a month after the Hamas assault on Israel from Gaza, the Eisenhower passed south through Egypt’s Suez Canal to take up position in the Red Sea. The carrier, her task force and its 7,000 US service personnel have been there ever since, since January conducting frequent air strikes in Yemen as well as supporting operations to protect civilian shipping.

Maintaining morale is becoming increasingly important. Like many other militaries around the world, the US Navy and Army in particular are in the middle of a battle for sufficient personnel.

In Ukraine’s push-back against Russia’s invasion, recruiting enough troops is now proving as important as sourcing artillery shells and drones. For the Pentagon, not having enough people could leave it unable to resource current operations, let alone scale up for future crises such as a face-off with the Kremlin, Beijing, Iran or North Korea.

The US Navy admitted in February it had only managed to recruit around 65% of the sailors it needed in the last months of 2023, while the US Army met only 74% of its target. In total, the US military fell more than 41,000 short of its enlistment goal in 2023, citing low civilian unemployment, declining interest in military careers, a national obesity “epidemic” and technical problems slowing access to health records.

According to the Pentagon, roughly one in four people in the United States aged between 17 and 24 met the physical and educational requirements for military service, prompting the US Navy to become the first service to announce it would take recruits without a high school diploma.

Some parts of the US military are having e harder time than others.

According to official figures, the US Air and Space Forces – which both prioritise highly skilled applicants and are inevitably often less physically gruelling – met their 2023 recruitment targets, despite suggestions earlier in the year that the Air Force might miss.

More broadly, however, the military recruitment crisis appears global, at least across the Western world. Over the last year, military officials in Australia, Japan, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Britain have all publicly expressed concern over a lack of volunteers.