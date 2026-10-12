October 12, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Panama suffers over 200 aftershocks after Friday's 7.7-magnitude earthquake

At least 14 bridges have been damaged in the provinces of Veraguas and Los Santos

Panama suffers over 200 aftershocks after Friday&#039;s 7.7-magnitude earthquake
A drone view shows El Sitio Hotel, with sections collapsed following an earthquake that struck near Panama's southern coast in Playa Venao, Provincia de Los Santos, Panama, Oct 11, 2026. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

Reuters

Published : 12 Oct 2026, 09:27 AM

Updated : 12 Oct 2026, 09:27 AM

Panama has recorded more than 200 aftershocks following Friday's 7.7-magnitude earthquake that damaged hundreds of homes and infrastructure across the country's central provinces, prompting the government to declare a national state of emergency over the weekend.

No deaths have been reported, but at least 27 people were injured and nearly 900 homes have been damaged, according to emergency authorities, though the figure could rise as assessments continue in remote communities.

Image
A drone view shows El Sitio Hotel, with sections collapsed following an earthquake that struck near Panama's southern coast in Playa Venao, Provincia de Los Santos, Panama, Oct 11, 2026. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

The emergency declaration will allow the government to allocate up to $100 million in relief funds without exceeding its 2026 fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP, the economy ministry said.

"We have already recorded more than 200 aftershocks, and they are continuing, but their magnitude is decreasing and the intervals between them are getting longer," Nestor Luke, director of the University of Panama's Institute of Geosciences, told Reuters.

Image
Ana Jimenez holds her niece, Kylie Sheffer, at a makeshift camp housing residents evacuated from flood-hit Isla de Canas after an earthquake struck near Panama's southern coast, in Tonosi, Provincia de Los Santos, Panama, Oct 11, 2026. Jimenez said she fled her home as floodwaters approached. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

The US has pledged $5 million in assistance and is sending a 20-member team to help with rescue operations and infrastructure assessments, US Ambassador Kevin Marino Cabrera said.

President Jose Raul Mulino visited affected areas to deliver aid and called for urgent repairs to roads and bridges to facilitate relief efforts. At least 14 bridges were damaged in the provinces of Veraguas and Los Santos.

Classes were suspended nationwide on Monday, while the Panama Canal said shipping operations remained unaffected by the earthquake.

Related Stories
Arsenal’s Russo wins England women’s player of the year award
Arsenal’s Russo wins England women’s player of the year award
Yemen’s Houthis warn airlines after Riyadh airport attack
Yemen’s Houthis warn airlines after Riyadh airport attack
Powerful quake hits Panama, canal operations normal
Powerful quake hits Panama, canal operations normal
Girls may show stronger social attention from birth: study
Girls may show stronger social attention from birth: study
Read More
IMF, WB conditions to be met in phases: govt
IMF, WB conditions to be met in phases: govt
Europe, China battle it out at Paris motor show
Europe, China battle it out at Paris motor show
Bangladesh Embassy warns expats in Saudi
Bangladesh Embassy warns expats in Saudi
2 Beximco firms get banking relief
2 Beximco firms get banking relief
Read More
Opinion

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo

Julian Francis

A voice to stories others feared to tell
Julian Francis

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam
Read More