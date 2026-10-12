Panama suffers over 200 aftershocks after Friday's 7.7-magnitude earthquake

A drone view shows El Sitio Hotel, with sections collapsed following an earthquake that struck near Panama's southern coast in Playa Venao, Provincia de Los Santos, Panama, Oct 11, 2026. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

A drone view shows El Sitio Hotel, with sections collapsed following an earthquake that struck near Panama's southern coast in Playa Venao, Provincia de Los Santos, Panama, Oct 11, 2026. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

Panama has recorded more than 200 aftershocks following Friday's 7.7-magnitude earthquake that damaged hundreds of homes and infrastructure across the country's central provinces, prompting the government to declare a national state of emergency over the weekend.

No deaths have been reported, but at least 27 people were injured and nearly 900 homes have been damaged, according to emergency authorities, though the figure could rise as assessments continue in remote communities.

A drone view shows El Sitio Hotel, with sections collapsed following an earthquake that struck near Panama's southern coast in Playa Venao, Provincia de Los Santos, Panama, Oct 11, 2026. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

The emergency declaration will allow the government to allocate up to $100 million in relief funds without exceeding its 2026 fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP, the economy ministry said.

"We have already recorded more than 200 aftershocks, and they are continuing, but their magnitude is decreasing and the intervals between them are getting longer," Nestor Luke, director of the University of Panama's Institute of Geosciences, told Reuters.

Ana Jimenez holds her niece, Kylie Sheffer, at a makeshift camp housing residents evacuated from flood-hit Isla de Canas after an earthquake struck near Panama's southern coast, in Tonosi, Provincia de Los Santos, Panama, Oct 11, 2026. Jimenez said she fled her home as floodwaters approached. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

The US has pledged $5 million in assistance and is sending a 20-member team to help with rescue operations and infrastructure assessments, US Ambassador Kevin Marino Cabrera said.

President Jose Raul Mulino visited affected areas to deliver aid and called for urgent repairs to roads and bridges to facilitate relief efforts. At least 14 bridges were damaged in the provinces of Veraguas and Los Santos.

Classes were suspended nationwide on Monday, while the Panama Canal said shipping operations remained unaffected by the earthquake.