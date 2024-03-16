    বাংলা

    UN agency in Gaza says one in three children under 2 is acutely malnourished

    Hospitals in Gaza have reported some children dying of malnutrition and dehydration

    Reuters
    Published : 16 March 2024, 11:53 AM
    Updated : 16 March 2024, 11:53 AM

    One in three children under age 2 in northern Gaza is now acutely malnourished and famine is looming, the main UN agency operating in the Palestinian enclave said on Saturday.

    "Children's malnutrition is spreading fast and reaching unprecedented levels in Gaza," the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said in a social media post.

    More than five months into Israel's air and ground campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas' attack on Oct 7, much of the enclave is in ruins with most of its 2.3 million population displaced and facing a major humanitarian crisis.

    Hospitals in Gaza have reported some children dying of malnutrition and dehydration.

    The international food insecurity watchdog, the IPC, is expected to report soon on the extent of the hunger crisis in Gaza after saying in December there was a risk of famine in the projection period through May.

    For the IPC to declare famine, at least 20% of the population must be suffering extreme food shortages, with one in three children acutely malnourished and two people out of every 10,000 dying daily from starvation or malnutrition and disease.

    Western countries have called on Israel to do more to allow in aid, with the UN saying it faced "overwhelming obstacles" including crossing closures, onerous vetting, restrictions on movement and unrest inside Gaza.

    Israel says it puts no limit on humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and blames slow aid delivery on incapacity or inefficiency among UN agencies.

    Air and sea relief deliveries into Gaza have started, but aid agencies say these are no substitute for bringing in supplies by land.

    A first delivery into Gaza by the World Central Kitchen, pioneering a new sea route via Cyprus, arrived on Thursday and was off-loaded, the charity said.

    Israel has accused UNRWA of complicity with Hamas, saying some staff members took part in the Oct 7 attack and calling for the agency to be dismantled. Several major donors have paused funding over the allegations.

    UNRWA denies complicity with Hamas and said in February that it had dismissed 12 of its 13,000 staff in Gaza shortly after Israel accused them of involvement. The UN oversight body and UNRWA itself have launched investigations that have yet to report.

    European Union humanitarian chief Janez Lenarcic said on Thursday he had seen no evidence from Israel yet to back up its accusations.

    RELATED STORIES
    View of the site of an Israeli air strike on a building, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip Mar 9, 2024.
    Israel strikes landmark residential tower in southern Rafah
    It steps up pressure on the last area of the enclave it has not yet invaded and where over a million displaced Palestinians are sheltering
    A woman cooks, as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes shelter in a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, March 6, 2024.
    No Women's Day in Gaza, say mothers of hungry children
    It is typically a major public holiday in Palestine, when families put on their finest clothes and flock to hotels and restaurants to celebrate their mothers, daughters and sisters
    Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies, as the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 5, 2024.
    Israel destroying Gaza's food system in 'starvation' tactic
    Around 80% of Gaza's fishing sector has been destroyed since Oct 7
    Palestinians shop at a market, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 4, 2024. REUTERS
    Masked men in Gaza enforce prices in street markets
    Nearly five months into the war, prices have soared in Gaza with all commercial imports cut off when hostilities began on Oct 7

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman