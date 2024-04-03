Gaza sea corridor aid returns to Cyprus after Israel kills NGO workers

Seaborne aid for Gaza is returning to Cyprus after Israel killed seven aid workers of World Central Kitchen, Cypriot officials said on Tuesday, as the US-based charity said it would pause work in the occupied Palestinian territory.

World Central Kitchen (WCK) staff had just offloaded 100 tonnes of food aid from a barge which sailed from Cyprus when Israel attacked their vehicle convoy overnight on Monday in an airstrike.

The barge was part of a four-vessel flotilla which set sail from Larnaca, Cyprus, on March 30. Another vessel still loaded with 240 tonnes of food, the Jennifer, was heading back to Cyprus on Tuesday with the empty barge, a salvage boat and a tugboat after WCK suspended operations.

"They only managed to offload the barge," a Cypriot official told Reuters. "One third (of the aid cargo) was delivered, and two thirds is coming back."

Monday's attack was a serious setback in attempts to expedite aid into Gaza, where international agencies say many are on the verge of famine as a result of the Israeli assault, which has killed more than 32,000 people.

Israel has said the attack was "tragic" and unintended, though WCK said it had coordinated movements with the Israeli military and two armoured cars were emblazoned with the charity's logo.