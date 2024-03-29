Who is Sam Bankman-Fried, the onetime crypto mogul sentenced to 25 years in prison?

SOUGHT TO AVOID 'COMFORTABLE' PATH

Bankman-Fried had little crypto experience before founding Alameda, which initially made money by exploiting differences in prices in digital tokens between the United States and Asia. A physics major at MIT, he told an FTX podcast that he did not apply himself in classes and did not know what to do with his life for most of college.

But he grew interested during those years in a movement known as effective altruism, which encourages talented young people looking to make a mark on the world to focus on earning money and giving it away to worthy causes. That led him to take a job as a quantitative trader at Jane Street, but he began to doubt whether he was earning all he could.

"If I really think that I should be trying to maximize expected values, that probably implies substantially riskier strategies than what seems intuitively right," he said in the June 4, 2020, podcast. "I should be careful not to fall prey to trying to choose a comfortable path."

He brought on Gary Wang, an old friend from math camp, and later Caroline Ellison, a fellow effective altruist from Jane Street and Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend. Both would join him in the Bahamas, where they shared a $30 million penthouse with other Alameda and FTX executives, including Nishad Singh.

Wang, Ellison and Singh each pleaded guilty and testified against Bankman-Fried at trial. They have not yet been sentenced.

Bankman-Fried was jailed in mid-August, after US District Judge Lewis Kaplan revoked his bail for likely trying to tamper with witnesses at least twice - including by sharing Ellison's private writings with a New York Times reporter.

In a letter to Kaplan, Bankman-Fried's psychiatrist George Lerner wrote that his patient is on the autism spectrum. Bankman-Fried's father, the law professor Joseph Bankman, wrote that his son long struggled with making eye contact and responding to social cues, but that the media did not care while FTX was thriving.

"Once the company crashed and his wealth was gone, people became less forgiving, and have interpreted these same characteristics ... as a sign of disrespect, evasion or lying," Bankman wrote.