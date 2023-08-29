    বাংলা

    At least 14 killed in militant attack on Congo church: local official

    The CODECO raids have worsened a longstanding humanitarian crisis in Ituri province

    Reuters
    Published : 28 August 2023, 06:07 PM
    Updated : 28 August 2023, 06:07 PM

    At least 14 people were killed in the eastern Congolese province of Ituri on Sunday, after militants attacked worshippers praying in a church, a local official and a civil society leader said on Monday.

    The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) group, one of many militias operating in the conflict-ridden east, was behind the attack, Djugu territory administrator Ruphin Mapela and civil society leader Dieudonne Lossa told Reuters.

    They said that 9 civilians, 4 assailants and a soldier were killed.

    CODECO claims to defend the interests of Lendu farmers, who have long been in conflict with Hema herders.

    The CODECO raids have worsened a longstanding humanitarian crisis in Ituri province, where some 3 million people are in desperate need of aid, according to a UN humanitarian agency.

    RELATED STORIES
    Representational photo. REUTERS
    Mudslides kill 13 in Tajikistan after heavy rains
    The nation's government warns that many of its mountainous areas remain dangerous
    Democratic Republic of Congo military personnel (FARDC) patrol against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) near Beni in North-Kivu province.
    Uganda military kills IS-linked rebel group commander
    The commander, Fazul, was a Tanzanian national who had been operating mostly in Mwalika valley in eastern Congo, the military said
    FILE PHOTO: A view of the city skyline and Huangpu river in Shanghai, China, February 24, 2022.
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Foremost on every investor's wishlist is a desire to see China's government spend again, regardless of the risk of rising debt
    Representational photo
    7 children killed in fire in Congo
    The children killed in the fire were aged between one and five

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks