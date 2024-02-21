Thai influential ex-PM Thaksin gets visit from old ally Hun Sen of Cambodia

The activities of Thaksin, a towering figure over Thailand's tumultuous politics, are being closely watched amid expectation he will exert influence on a government led by his family and allies, as he did while in self-imposed exile to avoid jail after being toppled in a coup.

Thaksin was freed on parole on Sunday due to his age and health, with the 74-year-old since seen wearing a neck brace, padded sling and using a wheelchair. A senior official who met him said he was "truly ill".

"Two former prime ministers met and didn't talk about politics," Hun Sen posted on Facebook, with an image of him sitting on a sofa next to a sombre-looking Thaksin wearing arm and neck supports.

The full extent of Thaksin's health issues have not been disclosed and critics have questioned whether he is really ill.

Thaksin made a dramatic return to Thailand in August the same day as loyalist Srettha Thavisin being named Thailand's prime minister and Hun Sen ceding power in neighbouring Cambodia.