    বাংলা

    Indonesians must prepare for a potential fuel price hike, minister says

    The government is looking to control the country’s ballooning energy subsidies amid high global oil prices, a cabinet minister says

    Reuters
    Published : 12 August 2022, 08:55 AM
    Updated : 12 August 2022, 08:55 AM

    Indonesians must prepare for a potential hike in fuel prices as the government looks to control its ballooning energy subsidies amid high global oil prices, a cabinet minister said on Friday.

    Southeast Asia's largest economy has tripled this year's energy subsidy budget to 502 trillion rupiah ($34.22 billion) in order to keep some fuel prices and power tariffs unchanged and manage inflation.

    However, this may not be enough, as nearly all of the subsidised fuel quota has already been used, according to the finance ministry.

    Indonesia's Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said if the government has to increase the quota for subsidised gasoline to 29 million kilolitres from 23 million kilolitres, and assuming oil prices stay elevated and the rupiah IDR= weak, the subsidy bill could rise to up to 600 trillion rupiah.

    "Please convey to the people that my feeling is we have to get ready in case a fuel price hike happens," Bahlil told a news conference, noting that it was fiscally unwise to spend 25% of government revenues on subsidies.

    "The burden on the state is high. Maybe this is momentum for us to work together to keep our fiscal (position) healthy," he added.

    Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Thursday said she has asked state energy firm Pertamina to limit sales of subsidised fuels.

    Economists have criticised the government's decision to increase subsidies this year, saying this would take money away from projects with bigger economic impacts.

    Critics have also said a widening price disparity between subsidised and unsubsidised fuels has incentivised a shift in domestic consumption patterns and smuggling to neighbouring countries, leading to increased sales of subsidised fuels.

    A fuel price hike is sensitive in the world's fourth-most populous country and such a decision is usually taken by a head of government. Previous government moves to raise fuel prices have sparked street protests.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indonesia asks Pertamina to limit subsidised fuel sales
    Indonesia limits subsidised fuel sales
    The state energy firm is still waiting for government rules on fuel sales and distribution
    Lack of trust, political will shackling Myanmar peace process, ASEAN envoy says
    Lack of trust, political will stifling Myanmar peace process: ASEAN
    The Southeast Asian bloc will keep shunning the country’s ruling generals, unless they engage opponents and make concrete progress, a special regional envoy says
    ASEAN slams progress on Myanmar peace plan at talks overshadowed by Taiwan
    ASEAN slams progress on Myanmar peace plan
    ASEAN is "deeply disappointed" by the limited progress made by Myanmar's military rulers in implementing a peace agreement
    ASEAN warns on risk of Taiwan 'miscalculation', ready to help dialogue
    ASEAN warns on risk of Taiwan 'miscalculation'
    The regional bloc calls on all major powers to de-escalate tensions over Taiwan

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher