Thai military step up patrols along Myanmar border as clashes continue

Thailand's military tightened security on Wednesday along a western border town adjoining Myanmar, where anti-junta rebels continued to clash with a weakened military that has suffered a string of defeats in frontier areas.

Several Thai army vehicles, equipped with roof-mounted machine guns, patrolled the streets of Mae Sot, even as the sound of explosions and heavy fighting rang out from across the border in Myawaddy, four local residents said.

"Security in the town is tighter than before. My neighbour was checked by Thai soldiers when she went near the border area," a Myanmar citizen sheltering in Mae Sot said, declining to be named.

"The soldiers are patrolling along the border, checking everyone."

Two Thai military commanders told local media that fighting was ongoing around Myawaddy, a strategically vital trading outpost that was attacked by the Karen National Union (KNU) and allied anti-junta groups.

In a statement last week, the KNU said its troops had attacked a junta camp near Myawaddy, forcing some 600 security personnel and their families to surrender.

A junta spokesman did not respond to a call from Reuters seeking comment.