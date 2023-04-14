As ageing trees sap yields, Asian palm oil firms race to replant

When palm oil prices soared to record highs last year, a Malaysian estate manager surnamed Lim postponed replanting his old, unproductive trees for a third consecutive year to lock in profits - a decision he regrets and is scrambling to fix.

Across Indonesia and Malaysia, which produce 85% of the world's palm oil, growers are ramping up replanting after a decade of letting estates grow older, an ageing trend that threatens to tighten supply of the commodity that accounts for nearly 60% of global vegetable oil.

Oil palms start losing productivity after 20 years. Besides the cost of replanting, it takes three years for new trees to grow and yield a crop - making that land unproductive in the meantime.

"If I had replanted consistently over the past 10-15 years, my yields and worker productivity could have been better,” said Lim, now rushing to catch up on the backlog by replanting 5% of his 2,300-hectare estate in Perak state this year and up to 20% next year.

"The joy from the high prices was short-lived," said Lim, referring to prices that reached a record 7,268 ringgit ($1,647.33) a tonne last year. Lim wanted to be referred to only by his family name due to business confidentiality,

With acreage planted to palm oil mostly static in Indonesia and Malaysia and some palm oil being used to meet biofuel targets, the need is intensifying for higher yields of the commodity used in cooking oil, instant noodles, soaps, cosmetics and other products.

Palm oil prices have fallen some 49% from last year's record, but the tight supply means they are expected to stay above pre-pandemic levels.

Malaysia's FGV Holdings, the world's biggest palm oil producer, told Reuters it will expand its pool of replanting contractors and aims to replant 19,549 hectares this year, up from 12,436 hectares in 2022 and just 2,023 hectares in 2021.

Another palm oil giant, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, told Reuters it plans to replant 10,000 hectares this year, up from a lower-than-usual 6,000 hectares in 2022.

In addition to the temptation of high harvest prices, growers were deterred from replanting in recent years by rising costs and a shortage of workers during the pandemic, especially in migrant labour-reliant Malaysia. Efforts to address investor concerns on sustainability and labour rights, which saw many growers spend to upgrade housing, also distracted from replanting.