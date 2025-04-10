Former IGP Mainul Islam new ambassador to Poland

He received the responsibility the day after he retired from government service

The interim government has appointed former inspector general of police (IGP) Mainul Islam as Bangladesh’s ambassador to Poland.

The public administration ministry made this announcement the day after he retired from government service, adding he would be given the responsibility under a contract.

A notification said Mainul Islam has been appointed Bangladesh’s ambassador to Poland for two years, starting from Apr 10, with the condition that he suspends post-retirement leave and benefits and renounces all other professional, business, or work relationships with government, semi-government, and private institutions.

After the fall of the Awami League government, Mainul assumed the role of IGP on Aug 7. An officer of the 12th BCS batch, he was the commandant of the Traffic and Driving School before becoming the IGP.

Three and a half months after his assignment, the government replaced him and appointed retired police officer Baharul Alam as the IGP on Nov 20.

On Nov 26, Mainul was assigned to the foreign ministry to be appointed as an ambassador.

However, he was not sent to any embassy at that time. He retired on Apr 9 as per the government service rules.