Pohela Boishakh is now a celebration of Bangladesh, says Farooki

He says political groups previously used the occasion to attack opposition parties

Cultural Affairs Advisor Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has declared that Pohela Boishakh is a celebration of the “lives of Bangladesh” from now on.

Speaking after the Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra on Monday, he said the Bengali New Year festivities had long been observed as a Bengali celebration but would “no longer” continue to be so.

“Bengali, Chakma, Marma, Garo, alongside all other ethnicities, we observe the arrival of the new year. So we began celebrating it as a Bangladeshi festival.”

Farooki explained that particular groups had historically used the occasion to “attack their opponents”.

“The Shobhajatra [joy parade] is not political this time. We’ve only used the face of the fascist this time. Because fascists are not part of any politics, they are a malevolent force,” he said.

The Pohela Boishakh parade to welcome the new year began with the title “Ananda Shobhajatra” at Charukola, also known as the Faculty of Fine Arts, in 1989. It was later renamed to “Mongol Shobhajatra” in 1996.

This year, The Dhaka University administration has renamed it to “Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra”, reverting it to its roots.

On Sunday, a group of Charukola students questioned the decision to rechristen the Bengali New Year procession, demanding “valid reasons” behind the move.

“Nothing was imposed [this time], but it was before. The title was Barshabaran Shobhajatra in Jashore. When it was brought to Dhaka, it was named Ananda Shobhajatra,” Farooki said.

“Then the name Mongol Shobhajatra was forced in. Charukola made the decision this time. It will [restart] with the name it began with in Charukola.

“I believe it’s a huge step in the unity and togertheness of Bangladeshi culture. We may not be here 20-30 years from now, but this year will be memorable. Because this is how Bangladesh will continue from now on.”