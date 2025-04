The price of soyabean oil was previously raised on Dec 9

The interim government has hiked the price of soyabean oil by Tk 14 per litre based on global market conditions and the tariff commission's formula, according to Commerce Advisor Sheikh Bashir Uddin.

The price of bottled soyabean oil has been set at Tk 189 per litre, while unpackaged oil will cost Tk 169 a litre.

More to follow