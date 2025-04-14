Inmates served Panta-Ilish to start Bengali New Year in jail

Separate cultural programmes were organised for inmates and staff in jails across the country

As Bangladesh welcomes the Bengali New Year with fervour, the festive mood can even be felt in jail.

Inmates were served Panta-Ilish, a traditional dish of watery rice and Hilsa fish, in the morning followed by other special events throughout the day. A special menu was arranged for lunch and dinner and inmates took part in cultural events to mark the occasion.

Jails across the country organised rallies for officers and staff. Boishakhi fairs were held at a small scale and entertain the inmates and the family members who visited them.

Dhaka Division’s Deputy Inspector General of Jail Jahangir Kabir told bdnews24.com, “Panta-Ilish and different types of Bhorta (mashed dishes) were served to the inmates in the morning. They had a special menu for lunch and will have one for dinner as well. They will participate in a cultural programme at 3pm inside the jail.”

“In addition, our staff members and the families of the inmates took part in a rally. We distributed different traditional gifts like hand-fans and pinwheels for children. A Boishakhi Mela has been organised on a small scale. It had cotton candy, bioscope and other attractions.”

The jail staff enjoyed the same menu and will attend a cultural programme in the evening, the jail official said.

Families visiting the inmates at Dhaka Central Jail were served “welcome drinks”. Also, hand-fans, pinwheels, caps, vuvuzelas and balloons were given to the children.

The Boishakhi rally started at 9am from the grounds in the residential area of the central jail and ended at the same place after marching through the prison guard barracks.

The rally included horse carriages and prison guards took part donned in traditional attire.

Inmates sang and danced at the cultural programme inside the jail.

Assistant Inspector General (Development) Jannat-Ul-Farhad told bdnews24.com that all jails in the country arranged special menus for inmates and staff. “It was Panta-Ilish in the morning and Polao, chicken roast, a sweet dish and betel leaves for lunch and dinner. Beef was served in some jails.

“In addition, separate cultural programmes were organised for inmates and staff. All jails are having special events to celebrate Pohela Boishakh.”