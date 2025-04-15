Firefighters struggle to contain the fire as it spreads to a garment warehouse

Fire breaks out in Chattogram building, still uncontrolled after 2 hours

A fire has broken out in a building near Reazuddin Bazar in Chattogram.

As of 9:30pm on Tuesday, two hours after the incident, the fire had still not been brought under control.

The fire started on the second floor of Rahman Mansion, located on Tamakumundi Lane, at around 8pm.

Fire Service officials confirmed that five fire units were working to control the blaze, although the exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have not yet been determined.

Mohammad Abdullah, assistant director of Agrabad Fire Service, told bdnews24.com that the fire had not been controlled at the time of the latest update.

"We are actively working to contain the fire," he added.

Md Mohiuddin, a local businessman from Tamakumundi Lane, said the fire had started in a garment warehouse on the second floor of Rahman Mansion.

The area, which houses small shops selling goods including garments, has narrow access paths, making it difficult for fire service vehicles to enter and effectively control the blaze.

The situation remains tense as firefighting efforts continue.