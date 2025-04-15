Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 16, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Myanmar frees 20 Bangladeshi teens detained on sea route to Malaysia after 2 years

Most of the teenagers are residents of Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf and Ukhiya

Myanmar frees 20 Bangladeshi teens

Chattogram Bureau

bdnews24.com

Published : 15 Apr 2025, 11:54 PM

Updated : 15 Apr 2025, 11:54 PM

Related Stories
Elephants leave KEPZ after rampage, may return ‘again’
Elephants leave KEPZ after rampage, may return ‘again’
Pohela Boishakh of colour, culture and chatter at bdnews24.com
Pohela Boishakh of colour, culture and chatter at bdnews24.com
DC Hill attack premeditated: LDA
DC Hill attack premeditated: LDA
KUET clash: 37 students suspended, halls to open May 2
KUET clash: 37 students suspended, halls to open May 2
Read More
3 farmers killed in Netrokona lightning
3 farmers killed in Netrokona lightning
Zuckerberg admits he bought Instagram because it was 'better'
Zuckerberg admits he bought Instagram because it was 'better'
Chattogram building catches fire
Chattogram building catches fire
Meloni to meet Trump
Meloni to meet Trump
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More