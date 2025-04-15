Lightning strikes kill 3 farmers in Netrokona’s Khaliajuri

The UNO says another farmer was injured after struck by lightning

Three farmers have been killed and another has been injured in lightning strikes that hit separate parts of Netrokona’s Khaliajuri Upazila.

The incidents occurred between late afternoon and early evening in the Rasulpur, Krishnapur, and Hayatpur villages of Khaliajuri Upazila on Tuesday, according to Ujjal Hossain, the Upazila executive officer.

The victims were identified as Nizam Uddin, 25, of Rasulpur; Kabir Hossain, 40, of Krishnapur; and Rakhal Sarkar, 60, of Hayatpur.

The injured, Runu Mia, 30, is being treated at Khaliajuri Upazila Health Complex.

Citing locals, Ujjal said that Nizam had been collecting harvested paddy from the haor on the banks of the Dhanu River when lightning struck at around 5:15pm.

“It was raining with thunder,” he said.

“Nizam was killed instantly. Runu, who was nearby, sustained injuries and was rushed to a local health facility.”

Just 15 minutes later, in neighbouring Krishnapur, Kabir was harvesting paddy in the haor near his home when another lightning bolt struck, said Shamim Morol, a former chairman of Krishnapur Union.

Kabir was taken to Derai Upazila Health Complex in Sunamganj, where he succumbed to his injuries around 6:45pm.

The third fatality occurred around 6:30pm in Hayatpur village, when Sarkar had gone to retrieve his cows from the fields as the rain intensified.

“He died on the spot after being struck by lightning,” said Omar Chowdhury, a local Union Parishad member.