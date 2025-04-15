Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 16, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Lightning strikes kill 3 farmers in Netrokona’s Khaliajuri

The UNO says another farmer was injured after struck by lightning

3 farmers killed in Netrokona lightning

Netrokona Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 15 Apr 2025, 11:56 PM

Updated : 15 Apr 2025, 11:56 PM

Related Stories
Elephants leave KEPZ after rampage, may return ‘again’
Elephants leave KEPZ after rampage, may return ‘again’
Pohela Boishakh of colour, culture and chatter at bdnews24.com
Pohela Boishakh of colour, culture and chatter at bdnews24.com
DC Hill attack premeditated: LDA
DC Hill attack premeditated: LDA
KUET clash: 37 students suspended, halls to open May 2
KUET clash: 37 students suspended, halls to open May 2
Read More
Myanmar frees 20 Bangladeshi teens
Myanmar frees 20 Bangladeshi teens
Zuckerberg admits he bought Instagram because it was 'better'
Zuckerberg admits he bought Instagram because it was 'better'
Chattogram building catches fire
Chattogram building catches fire
Meloni to meet Trump
Meloni to meet Trump
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More