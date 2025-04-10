Bangladesh’s foreign debt slips slightly in 3 months

The balance of public and private debt has decreased from $104.37 billion to $103.63 billion

Bangladesh’s foreign debt has edged down in the past three months.

According to newly released data from Bangladesh Bank on Thursday, the country’s total external debt stood at $103.63 billion at the end of December 2024.

The local currency equivalent, based on an exchange rate of Tk 122 to the dollar, places the debt burden at roughly Tk 12.64 trillion.

The government accounted for the lion’s share of the debt, holding $84.21 billion as of December.

The private sector carried $19.42 billion.

Long-term debt taken by both the public and private sectors comprised 87.54 percent of the total, or $90.69 billion.

Short-term obligations made up the remaining $12.95 billion.

This shows a decline of $740 million, or 0.71 percent, from $104.37 billion recorded at the end of September last year.

More to follow.