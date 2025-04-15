Exam centre officials are among those expelled while nearly 29,000 students remain absent, IEBCC says

More than 100 expelled on second day of SSC, equivalent examinations

The second day of the Secondary School Certificates (SSC) and equivalent exams has seen the expulsion of at least 101 individuals, including 83 students and 18 exam officials.

After the tests on Tuesday, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee (IEBCC) said a total of 28,943 candidates had been absent on the day.

The second day’s examinations included English First Paper for SSC candidates, Arabic Second Paper in the Dakhil stream, and Mathematics-2 for both SSC and Dakhil Vocational candidates.

A notice issued by Khondokar Ehsanul Kabir, the committee president and chairman of the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, said 1,757,036 candidates were supposed to appear for the exams, but 1,724,093 of them took the tests.

The data was compiled from 3,706 examination centres across the country, excluding nine overseas centres, out of a total of 3,715.

31 EXPELLED FROM ENGLISH-1 EXAM

The SSC English First Paper examination under nine general education boards was held across 2,291 centres.

Citing information from 2,282 centres, excluding 9 abroad, the IEBCC said at least 31 examinees were expelled in the English First Paper examination.

Of them, nine examinees were from the Dhaka Board, one from Rajshahi, three from Cumilla, one from Chattogram, four from Barishal, five from Dinajpur and eight from Mymensingh were expelled.

As many as 1,357,593 examinees were supposed to take part in the SSC English First Paper examination, but 1,341,965 candidates sat for the test, while 15,628 others remained absent.

As many as 3,896 candidates were absent across 438 centres in the Dhaka Board, 1,856 in 269 centres in Rajshahi, 1,939 in 273 centres of Cumilla, 2,009 in 299 centres in Jashore, 1,348 across 219 centres in Chattogram, 934 in 154 centres of Sylhet Board, 1,252 across 194 centres in Barishal, 1,367 in 280 centres in Dinajpur and 1,027 in 156 centres in Mymensingh.

19 EXPELLED FROM ARABIC-2 EXAM

The IEBCC said a total of 19 people, including 16 examinees and 3 exam centre inspectors, were expelled from the Arabic Second Paper Exam of Dakhil under the Madrasah Education Board.

According to the IEBCC, 258,379 examinees were supposed to take part in the Arabic Second Paper exam at 725 centres, but 247,889 of them took the test. As many as 10,490 were absent.

Meanwhile, 16 examinees and 3 inspectors were expelled.

51 EXPELLED FROM VOCATIONAL MATHEMATICS-2 EXAM

The IEBCC reported that a total of 51 people, including 36 examinees and 15 inspectors, were expelled from the SSC and Dakhil Vocational Mathematics-2 exam.

The SSC and Vocational Mathematics-2 exams were held at 699 centres under the Technical Education Board on Tuesday.

The committee said 137,064 candidates were scheduled to take the exam at these centres, but 134,239 took the exam.

At least 2,825 were absent, and 36 candidates and 15 invigilators were expelled from the halls.

Nearly 1.9 million candidates are scheduled to take part in the SSC and equivalent exams this year, including regular and irregular exams.

As many as 1.4 million students have registered to take part in the exams under the nine general education boards, 294,726 for the Dakhil exams under the Madrasah Board, and 143,313 for the SSC and Dakhil Vocational exams under the Technical Education Board.

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams are being held based on the complete syllabus, with full marks and standard duration for each subject.

The SSC written exams will end on May 13. Following the written tests, practical examinations for SSC candidates will be held from May 15 to 22.

The written Dakhil exams will conclude on May 13 and practical examinations will be held between May 14 and 18.

Vocational SSC and Dakhil students will wrap up their written assessments with the English Second Paper on May 13.

Their practical tests will be held from May 13 to 22, followed by on-the-job training from May 23 to Jul 1.