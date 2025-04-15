Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 15, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Canada's inflation surprisingly slows to 2.3% in March

Food prices rise by 3.2% and alcoholic beverages increase by 2.4% on an annual basis

Canada's inflation surprisingly slows to 2.3% in March
A person shops in the beverage aisle at a grocery store in Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 22, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters

Published : 15 Apr 2025, 08:16 PM

Updated : 15 Apr 2025, 08:16 PM

Related Stories
Israel makes new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Israel makes new Gaza ceasefire proposal
No tariff exemptions for smartphones: Trump
No tariff exemptions for smartphones: Trump
Harvard rejects Trump demands, $2bn in funds frozen
Harvard rejects Trump demands, $2bn in funds frozen
El Salvador's Bukele won’t return mistakenly deported man
El Salvador's Bukele won’t return mistakenly deported man
Read More
S Korea's Hanwha Aerospace to produce missiles in Poland
S Korea's Hanwha Aerospace to produce missiles in Poland
LDC transition panel in the works: Anisuzzaman
LDC transition panel in the works: Anisuzzaman
Neuer to miss CL match against Inter
Neuer to miss CL match against Inter
KUET students demand VC’s removal, break locks of 6 halls
KUET students demand VC’s removal, break locks of 6 halls
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More