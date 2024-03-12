Floods, landslides kill 26 in Indonesia, at least six missing

Flooding and landslides in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra have killed 26 people and at least six are missing, authorities said on Monday.

Bridges, schools, 113 hectares (280 acres) of farmland and nearly 700 homes have been damaged by torrential rains that have pounded down since Thursday, according to the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB).

Footage from the affected region showed homes and stores damaged by the inundation, and sections of muddy road that had collapsed into an adjacent river, or strewn with fallen trees.