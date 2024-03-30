Firefighters tackle massive blaze at Indonesian ammunition store

Indonesian firefighters were battling to put out a massive fire that broke out on Saturday at a military ammunition depot just outside the capital, causing a series of explosions and sending flames and smoke into the night sky.

No one was reported to have died or been injured in the incident, military official Mohammad Hasan told reporters at the scene, saying the fire had started in a part of the facility that was used to store expired ammunition.

"We've checked the location, perimeters, there are no fatalities," Hasan told a press conference near the site in Bogor, on the outskirts of Jakarta.

"The expired ammunitions contain chemicals that can be unstable ... There could have been some frictions that sparked the fire," he said.