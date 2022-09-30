    বাংলা

    Four shot dead in Indonesia's restive Papua region

    The West Papua National Liberation Army said its members shot people they believed were Indonesian intelligence personnel, disguised as road construction workers

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Sept 2022, 09:36 AM
    Updated : 30 Sept 2022, 09:36 AM

    Four people were shot and killed by an armed rebel group in Indonesia's restive West Papua province, the latest in a string of attacks on civilians, police said on Friday.

    The West Papua National Liberation Army, which the government has designated as a terrorist organisation, said its members on Thursday night shot people they believed were Indonesian intelligence personnel disguised as road construction workers.

    "Our troops succeeded in shooting dead four Indonesian intelligence officers disguised as workers," Sebby Sambom, a spokesperson for the rebel group said in a statement, adding that the victims' bodies were still being held by the group.

    He did not provide evidence to substantiate the claim that the victims were intelligence officers.

    Indonesia's easternmost provinces of Papua and West Papua have seen a long-simmering independence movement, which has intensified in recent years. The Indonesian military maintains a heavy presence in the impoverished region, and has been accused by activist groups of human rights abuses, which it denies.

    West Papua's police spokesperson, Adam Erwindi, said a total of 12 road construction workers had been shot, but added that an investigation had been launched into whether the deceased were in fact civilians or military personnel.

    "We are also still looking into the conditions of the remaining victims, and where their exact locations are now," Adam said.

    A military spokesperson in West Papua declined to comment on the attack.

    The rebel group, which is the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement, also killed nine civilians in July, and eight telecommunications technicians in March, according to police.

    RELATED STORIES
    Thai court to decide on PM Prayuth's future
    Thai court to decide on PM Prayuth's future
    The country's Constitutional Court is due to rule on whether Prayuth Chan-ocha has already exceeded an eight-year limit as premier
    Senior Indonesian officials targeted by spyware last year: sources
    Indonesian officials targeted by spyware last year: sources
    The targets included the chief economic minister, senior military personnel, regional diplomats, and advisers in Indonesia's defence and foreign affairs ministries
    Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi and Australian economist to 3 years in jail
    Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi, Australian economist for 3 years
    They had both been charged with violating the official secrets act and had pleaded not guilty
    In Myanmar's rebel strongholds, internet can mean life or death
    Internet can mean life or death in Myanmar's rebel strongholds
    Many rely on Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp to communicate, partly because they see them as being more secure than talking on their mobiles

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher