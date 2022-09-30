Four shot dead in Indonesia's restive Papua region

Four people were shot and killed by an armed rebel group in Indonesia's restive West Papua province, the latest in a string of attacks on civilians, police said on Friday.

The West Papua National Liberation Army, which the government has designated as a terrorist organisation, said its members on Thursday night shot people they believed were Indonesian intelligence personnel disguised as road construction workers.

"Our troops succeeded in shooting dead four Indonesian intelligence officers disguised as workers," Sebby Sambom, a spokesperson for the rebel group said in a statement, adding that the victims' bodies were still being held by the group.