Indonesia asks Pertamina to limit subsidised fuel sales

Indonesia has jacked up its energy subsidies this year to 502 trillion rupiah ($34 billion), aiming to keep prices of some fuels and power tariffs unchanged amid rising global energy prices and the rupiah's depreciation.

This has helped keep inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy relatively low, at 4.94% last month. The central bank has also said this provided it with room to delay rate hikes.

The subsidy budget assumes sales of subsidised diesel for the entire year will reach 15.1 kilolitres, and sales of subsidised gasoline at 23.1 kilolitres, but current sales volume has already reached around those levels, said Isa Rachmatarwata, budgeting director general at the finance ministry.