With eye on deficit, Malaysia's Anwar tightens spending, taxes the rich

Malaysia will also consider implementing a capital gains tax "at a low rate" for the disposal of unlisted shares by companies from 2024, he said, adding that a broad-based consumption tax was out of the question for now.

The government plans to provide up to 64 billion ringgit ($14.44 billion) in subsidies, aid and incentives this year.

REFORM INITIATIVES

The budget is the first big policy announcement by Anwar, who was elected in November. His predecessor had presented a budget plan for 2023 in October, but it was not passed in parliament due to the election.

The prime minister, who heads a coalition government that includes former rivals, stuck to his reformist roots and promised to clean up government finances, minimise leakages and strengthen governance to shore up the deficit.

Government agencies were investigating various corruption cases, including those linked to the Pandora Papers leaks, he said.

He faces a challenge in the economy, which is expected to grow 4.5% in 2023 compared to 8.7% last year -- the highest in 22 years. Export growth is expected to moderate to 1.6% this year, down sharply from 25% last year.

In parliament, Anwar said he was confident Malaysia would exceed the 4.5% target.

The government proposed to spend 386.1 billion ringgit this year, lower than last year's preliminary spending estimate of 395.2 billion ringgit.