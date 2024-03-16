India to begin voting on April 19 in world's largest election

India will begin voting in phases starting Apr 19 to elect a new parliament, the country's election authority said on Saturday, the world's largest election in which nearly one billion people are eligible to cast ballots.

The election pits two-term strongman Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his regional allies against a bickering alliance of two dozen opposition parties, with surveys suggesting a comfortable win for Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).

A victory would make Modi, 73, only the second prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru, India's independence hero and its first prime minister, to win a third straight term.

Modi and his party have been in campaign mode for months before the dates for the vote were announced. The prime minister has been flying around the country almost every day, inaugurating new projects, making announcements, taking part in religious events and addressing public and private meetings.