    বাংলা

    India to hold world's largest elections between April and June

    Nearly a billion people will be eligible to vote in India's general elections, to be held over almost seven weeks from Apr 19

    Reuters
    Published : 16 March 2024, 11:25 AM
    Updated : 16 March 2024, 11:25 AM

    Nearly a billion people will be eligible to vote in India's general elections, to be held over almost seven weeks from April 19, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a record-equalling third straight term.

    The elections for 543 seats in India's Lok Sabha, or lower house of parliament, will run through Jun 4, a mammoth exercise spanning the country's varied terrain. More than 2,400 political parties are expected to put up candidates.

    Here are some facts about India's general elections, the world's largest democratic exercise.

    NUMBERS

    Almost 970 million Indians are registered to vote at over a million polling stations across the country. India's election commission will rope in nearly 15 million government employees, many of them teachers and junior workers, to help conduct the election.

    The election will be held in seven phases, with votes to be counted and results expected on June 4 and the entire election process completed by June 6.

    PARTIES

    Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the dominant political group, is widely expected to win more than the required 272 seats needed for a simple majority.

    Modi predicts the BJP will win 370 seats and its National Democratic Alliance more than 400, aiming for a four-decade high.

    His main opposition, the Congress party, which has ruled India for much of its time since independence in 1947, formed a 28-party alliance called INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) to jointly fight the BJP. It has been riven by differences over giving up seats to field common candidates.

    PROCESS

    India uses electronic voting machines, introduced in 1982, and 5.5 million such machines will be used in this election. Electors cast their votes by pressing a button next to a candidate’s name and party symbol.

    Election Commission of India guidelines say every voter should be within 2 km (1.2 miles) of a polling station, so polling officials often must trek for days or climb hills to reach remote locations in hilly areas. In one case, that means travelling through a jungle in the western state of Gujarat so a lone voter could cast his vote in a polling booth.

    RELATED STORIES
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters as he arrives to cast his vote during the second and last phase of Gujarat state assembly elections in Ahmedabad, India, Dec 5, 2022.
    India to begin voting on Apr 19 in world's largest election
    The election pits two-term strongman Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his regional allies against a bickering alliance of two dozen opposition parties
    A silver trader weighs his silver ornaments inside his shop in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 27, 2011.
    Indian banks halt silver imports
    India's banks have stopped silver imports after private traders bought large volumes of the precious metal from the United Arab Emirates to benefit from a lower duty
    BJP supporters carry a hoarding in Ahmedabad, India, December 3, 2023.
    Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest
    Eight of India's biggest business groups donated at least $50 million in total between 2019 and 2023 to the electoral trust
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises upon his arrival on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi, India, Jan 31, 2023.
    Modi pledges $15bn spending splurge as elections near
    The Indian prime minister has promised to make India a developed country by 2047 from its current status of a low-middle-income country

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman