India to hold world's largest elections between April and June

Nearly a billion people will be eligible to vote in India's general elections, to be held over almost seven weeks from April 19, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a record-equalling third straight term.

The elections for 543 seats in India's Lok Sabha, or lower house of parliament, will run through Jun 4, a mammoth exercise spanning the country's varied terrain. More than 2,400 political parties are expected to put up candidates.

Here are some facts about India's general elections, the world's largest democratic exercise.

NUMBERS

Almost 970 million Indians are registered to vote at over a million polling stations across the country. India's election commission will rope in nearly 15 million government employees, many of them teachers and junior workers, to help conduct the election.

The election will be held in seven phases, with votes to be counted and results expected on June 4 and the entire election process completed by June 6.