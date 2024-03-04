    বাংলা

    Malaysia says MH370 search must go on, 10 years after plane vanished

    Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014

    Reuters
    Published : 4 March 2024, 03:06 AM
    Updated : 4 March 2024, 03:06 AM

    Malaysia is pushing for a renewed search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, the transport minister said on Sunday, as the 10th anniversary of its disappearance in one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries approaches.

    Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

    Malaysian investigators initially did not rule out the possibility that the aircraft had been deliberately taken off course, and debris, some confirmed and some believed to be from the aircraft, has washed up along the coast of Africa and on islands in the Indian Ocean.

    Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said US seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity had been invited to discuss its latest search proposal after two previous failed attempts.

    "The Malaysian government is committed to the search (for MH370) and the search must go on," Loke said at a remembrance event on Sunday.

    Malaysia engaged Ocean Infinity in 2018 to search the southern Indian Ocean, offering to pay up to $70 million if it found the plane.

    Malaysia, China and Australia earlier had ended a fruitless two-year, A$200 million ($130.46 million) underwater hunt in January 2017.

    Loke said Malaysia would talk to Australia about cooperation in resuming the search once Ocean Infinity's proposal is approved by Malaysia's cabinet.

     V P R Nathan, whose wife Anne Daisy was onboard the flight, said Ocean Infinity's proposal, which includes a "no find, no fee" option, was welcome.

    "We want the search to carry on but we also have to be realistic. We cannot expect the government to spend billions (on the search)," Nathan said.

    Jiang Hui, a Chinese national whose mother was a passenger on MH370, called on Malaysia to provide relatives with the latest information it receives.

    "As long as there is communication, we can avoid misunderstanding," said Jiang, who is among family members who filed a lawsuit in China demanding compensation over the plane's disappearance.

    A Beijing court began compensation hearings in November.

    More than 150 Chinese passengers were on the flight, with relatives demanding compensation from Malaysia Airlines, Boeing, aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce and the Allianz insurance group among others.  

    RELATED STORIES
    Family heartbroken watching fire survivors being rescued, not their girls
    Family devastated losing 3 girls to fire
    They rushed to the scene to face the agonising reality their loved ones were not among the survivors
    Bangladesh to divert flights to its airports, not overseas
    Flights to be diverted within country
    For this purpose, the airports in Sylhet and Chattogram will operate 24 hours during the winter season
    Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken, April 11, 2023.
    Taiwan angered at 'unilateral' China change to Taiwan Strait flight path
    China's civil aviation administration said it was cancelling an "offset measure" for the southbound operation of the M503 flight route, which is just west of the Taiwan strait's median line
    A Boeing 737 MAX 7 aircraft piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Chief Steve Dickson lands during an evaluation flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US, Sept 30, 2020.
    US grounds some Boeing MAX planes for safety checks
    The move follows a cabin panel blowout that forced a new Alaska Airlines jet carrying passengers to make an emergency landing

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?